Boil water notice issued for City of Baytown after water main break

The boil water notice is for residents and businesses located in the I-10 corridor from Spur 330 to Garth Road.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A boil water notice was issued Tuesday for the City of Baytown after a water main break.

The boil water notice is for residents and businesses located in the I-10 corridor from Spur 330 to Garth Road.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said all water in the affected area should be boiled before drinking or consumption purposes, such as hand washing and brushing teeth. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, officials said.

TCEQ said water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, boiled for 2 minutes and cooled prior to use. They said instead of boiling, customers, individuals or employees in the affected area may purchase bottled water or get water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.