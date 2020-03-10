Stephen F. Austin responds to Evans' family attorney accusation of not being allowed to see body cam video with statement

According to the statement by SFA, the university invited the family to view the video on Oct. 1.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Multiple students may face criminal charges as a result of an investigation into the false incident report at Stephen F. Austin (SFA), a communications liaison with the university said Saturday morning during a press conference late last month.

According to the university, someone falsely reported Christin Evans, a 17-year-old freshman and cheerleader at SFA, was trying to stab another person with scissors.

During Saturday's press conference, Erika Harris, of Harris Consulting and acting on behalf of the university, said possible charges against multiple students were sent by the SFA Police Department to the Nacogdoches District Attorney Friday following an investigation into the incident.

The Officer of Student Rights and Responsibilities is also investigating the incident and will make decisions about possible disciplinary action next week.

Harris discussed at length the body cam video of the incident, publicly asking Evans and her family to release the video.

"We are committed to transparency," Harris said during her prepared remarks. "We call on the Evans family to join us in this effort of transparency by agreeing to release the police body cam video of the early morning hours of the incident on Sept. 14."

Harris said the body cam video will help paint a very different picture than what has been previously reported in the past about the incident at Evans' dorm room, specifically that police did not barge into her room with guns drawn.

"[The] officers involved, they act in a very professional manner," Harris said of the body cam video, which she said she has personally seen. "In fact, they knocked on her door, not once, not twice, but several times."

Harris said police indeed identified themselves when they knocked on the door, which went unanswered for a period of time.

"[Evans'] suitemate gave the officers permission to enter Christin's room through a door that connects the two dorm rooms," Harris explained. "Reports that guns were drawn, and pointed at her, are definitely not the case."

Harris reminded the reporters of the situation officers were in at the time, entering a dark room believing only that someone was making threats with a weapon.

"They entered the room, only one officer's weapon was unholstered, and he had a flashlight," Harris described. "Once they determined there was no threat, [the gun] was placed back into the holster."

Afterward, the officers and Evans engaged what Harris described as a "cordial" conversation, some of which was outside the dorm.

"That's why we call on the Evans family to agree with us in releasing the body cam video for full transparency," Harris said.

However, Harris made it clear the SFA will stand behind Evans, and officials are doing what they can to ensure she feels safe at the university.

"[SFA] is not at war with the victim, Christin Evans and her family,” Harris said. “We want Christin to feel welcome and safe here at the SFA. It is our desire to work with her family so they feel much more comfortable having her here."

CBS19 reached out to Randall Kallinen, Evans' attorney. He said the press conference misrepresented the family's cooperation with the university.

He said the family has not yet seen the body cam video, though he said the family has requested to see the video twice already. Before considering whether to release the video, Kallinen said the family wants to view it first.

"They want us to directly release some, some portion I guess, that they've clipped to the media," Kallinen said. "And we're talking about a minor girl waking up at three o'clock in the morning."

In regards to Kallinen's statements made to the media, Stephen F. Austin released the following statement Sunday:

Stephen F. Austin State University wants to take this opportunity to respond to the attorney representing SFA student Christin Evans regarding the police body cam video depicting the events that took place during a false police report at a residence hall on Sept. 14, 2020.

In a statement released to the media, Randall Kallinen made accusations that Ms. Evans and her parents were denied an opportunity to view the police body cam video.

In fact, in communications with attorney Kallinen, the family was invited to view the video provided they agree to release it to the public. The documented invite was made on Oct. 1 during email communications with SFA legal counsel. A consent form to release the body cam video was also emailed to attorney Kallinen on Sept. 30.

SFA also denies all claims of intimidation and accusations of releasing deceptive edited police body cam video.

The Evans family and their attorney have also expressed concerns of releasing the police body cam video because Christin was in her sleep wear. The video will show she was wearing a t-shirt and shorts when officers entered her room.

SFA remains committed to transparency. SFA has never threatened to release the video without permission. Rather, we call on Christin Evans and her family to join us in this effort of transparency and release the police body cam video.

There has not yet been a face-to-face meeting with Christin, her parents, and attorney. We invite them to join us this week at their convenience.

The doors at SFA are always open!