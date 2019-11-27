HOUSTON — A chase that involved more than a dozen law enforcement cars came to an end in west Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Houston Transtar cameras were rolling along Beltway 8 and Kempwood, as officers used a couple pit maneuvers to stop the driver, who was moving at a very slow speed.

Officials said the chase began when Harris County Precinct 5 officers tried to pull over a white Ford F-250.

The driver -- identified after his arrest as 46-year-old Anthony Choate, of Manvel -- refused to stop.

That's when Department of Public Safety officers got involved. A DPS officer executed a pit maneuver on the highway, stopping the pickup.

Choate was taken into custody, facing charges of DWI and felony evading arrest.

Officials said a Harris County Pct. 5 patrol car hit a DPS unit during the chase, but no one was injured.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter