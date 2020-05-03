HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A minivan went up in flames in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in north Harris County overnight.

This happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday outside of the restaurant located in the 15800 block of the North Freeway.

The Aldine Fire Department said the vehicle had mechanical issues and the engine caught fire.

The good news is that the driver was not injured in the fire and fire crews were able to extinguish it before it spread to anywhere else.

