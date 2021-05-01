Watch: Massive flaring at Shell Deer Park plant

The flaring lit up the night sky.

DEER PARK, Texas — For many, it's a sight they are used to. For others, it can be alarming at first.

No emergency was in place, but the night sky was glowing around the Shell Deer Park plant southeast of Houston overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, the plant was conducing flaring. Flare stacks are used to burn off chemicals to relieve pressure in the facility, sometimes caused by power outages.

This time around the plant said the flaring was caused by "work activities."

Shell Deer Park posted the following message to its Facebook page: