HOUSTON — A 63-year-old United Airlines employee was issued a citation for “profane and abusive language” after she allegedly called a passenger a “shining monkey” after her flight landed in Houston.

Police confirm Carmella Davano was issued the citation for using abusive language in a public place.

According to her attorneys, Cacilie Hughes was flying home to Houston after a speaking engagement. While waiting for her luggage at Bush Airport, she claims she politely asked the United employee a question.

An 11 a.m. press conference has been planned for today at her attorney’s office. We’ll stream it live on KHOU.com.

That’s when the employee responded by yelling at her, “calling her monkey, told her to stop looking at her with her monkey face, and then called her an antiquated racial slur: shining monkey.”

Other passengers allegedly witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene. Hughes called the police, resulting in a citation for the worker.

United says the incident is under investigation, releasing the following statement:

“At United, we proudly hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We have withheld the employee from service since the night of the incident pending an internal investigation. Upon conclusion of the investigation, we will take any and all appropriate corrective action up to and including termination.”

