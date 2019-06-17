HOUSTON — Hundreds of travelers at Bush Intercontinental Airport were left stranded after their flights were cancelled or delayed due to heavy storms moving through Southeast Texas overnight.

The storms caused a late-night ground stop leading to travelers either missing their flights or not having one at all. Many were left stuck without transportation, lodging, or even their luggage.

United Airlines told travelers on outbound flights that their baggage would be left on planes and that they could get them when the finally arrived at their destination.

Many travelers were reportedly stuck for hours on the tarmac waiting for the storms to pass before their flights ended up cancelled. Flights coming in also had to wait on the tarmac for an extended period of time before being allowed to head to terminals.

Passengers coming into the airport were reportedly still waiting for their luggage at baggage claim and hundreds of unclaimed bags could be seen sitting in the carousels.

This all left travelers frustrated.

“When we got off our plane we said well where do we go and where do we get a new ticket for tomorrow – and they said ‘go to customer service.’ Patricia Herz said. “We go to customer service and the line has hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people.”

With any hope, things will start getting better as the morning progresses, but it is not known for sure when that will happen.

As of 3 a.m., the baggage claim area of Terminal C is still full of people and luggage.

Airport officials say if you are traveling Monday morning to contact your airline for the most up-to-date information.

