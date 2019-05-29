CLEVELAND, Texas — A woman was killed and a deputy was wounded in a shooting in Liberty County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office confirms.

Two men were also shot, and the search is still underway for the suspect at this time.

The deputy, identified as Richard Whitten, was air lifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. A police officer at the hospital tells KHOU 11 that Deputy Whitten is stable and with family at this time.

The search for the shooter, identified as 65-year-old Pavol Vido, is still underway as of 10:25 a.m., according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. He's believed to be driving a 2004 white Mercury.

All Cleveland ISD and Tarkington ISD schools are on "lock-in" status as a precaution.

The shooting was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say Vido, who lives in the area, shot and killed a woman at B Dependable Plumbing in the 26300 block of Highway 321/E. Houston Street. Two men walked in, and Vido shot them as well before fleeing the scene.

A deputy spotted Vido and was later involved in a shootout with him down the road at an animal clinic. That's when the deputy was shot and the suspect got away.

Views from Air 11 show a large police presence outside both the animal clinic and the plumbing business on Highway 321.

Deputies are still investigating the events leading up to the shooting. They say the suspect lives behind the plumbing company, and all three of the victims he shot there were employees of the company.

The two men wounded at the plumbing business were taken to the hospital in Conroe.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says he sent some patrol units to the area to assist in the suspect search. The suspect was last seen heading south on Highway 321 towards Dayton.

Statement from Cleveland ISD:

Due to the incident that happen this morning in Liberty County near Tarkington, Cleveland ISD is under “lock-in”. All of our campuses and buildings at this time will remain on lock-in for the safety and security of our students and staff.

Any, and all ceremonies including awards on all campuses will be rescheduled at a later date.

As always, Cleveland Independent School District put students and staff’s safety as the first priority! Parents expect their children to be safe at school, and the District’s intention is to provide a safe environment for everyone.

*Lock-in: All campuses are locked. No visitors will be allowed to enter, nor exit buildings.