HFD is on the scene battling a fire not far from S. Gessner Road — drivers will want to avoid the area.

HOUSTON — This is a live view from Air 11 along Westpark at Arc where there is a two-alarm fire early Thursday.

Houston firefighters are spraying water on the fire now, which appears to involve a commercial facility.

Some of the burning items are located between two warehouses.

Further details are not immediately known.

Drivers will want to avoid the area along Westpark just east of S. Gessner.