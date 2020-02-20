HOUSTON — A wild police chase that started in Waller County ended in a residential area in northwest Houston Thursday afternoon.

When the black Lexus pulled into a driveway in Independence Heights, several officers approached the vehicle at gunpoint.

Three suspects, two men and a woman, got out with their hands in the air and surrendered.

According to DPS,the chase started around 2:40 p.m. when DPS Special Agents, troopers and Pearland police were trying to apprehended two wanted felons. One was wanted for felony robbery with bodily injury and the other for felony burglary.

The driver took off on 290 and headed toward Houston, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds up to 110 miles an hour.

He exited at the West 43rd and continued to drive recklessly on busy streets and through residential areas.

A letter carrier had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The driver also backed into a gooseneck truck and went through a yard and rammed a pickup truck.

At one point, he stopped and the gooseneck driver tried to help block him but the suspect took off again.

