WATCH: Forklift drags down power line in Houston's Warehouse District

A forklift was caught on camera Wednesday morning getting caught in a power line, knocking down a pole and taking power out for the area.

HOUSTON — A forklift got caught in a power line in Houston's Warehouse District Wednesday morning, knocking out power for the area and creating a dangerous mess.

KHOU 11 obtained security video from local business owner Wayne Wilden showing the moment the forklift pulled down the line. The forklift pulled down a pole and two transformers.

Houston police say a second forklift also got caught in the wiring and continued to move, aggravating the situation.

In another video highlighting the aftermath of the incident, it appears one pole fell on top of a car parked on the side of the street.

Crews with CenterPoint Energy worked to clean up the mess throughout the day. Residents were told it could be two days before power is restored. The city is aware of the company that owns the forklifts and is investigating the incident.