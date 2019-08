HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a large house fire in northeast Houston late Monday.

HFD responded to 2914 Wimberly at about 9:30 p.m.

Neighbors provided cell phone video of the flames to KHOU 11 News. They used a water hose to try and keep the flames from spreading to their home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM