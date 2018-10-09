HOUSTON -- A Cy-Fair ISD staff member arrested last week for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student made her first court appearance Monday morning.

Hannah Siboyeh, 24, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student.

She arrived in court with her attorney by her side. When she left about an hour later she was visibly upset. A judge set bond conditions including no contact with the minor, and she must surrender her passport.

Her attorney tells KHOU 11 News that Siboyeh has been nervous and on edge since her arrest.

“She’s a very emotional young lady, and it’s a sad situation, and we’re going to do everything we can to represent her,” said attorney, Robert Pelton. ​​​​​​

Pelton also said, two weeks ago, CPS told him they had conducted their own investigation but had since closed their files.

According to court documents, the sexual relationship began in July 2017. Siboyeh worked at Labay Middle School as a paraprofessional. The student used to attend Labay.

In April 2018, Assistant Principal Kathryn Robinson contacted Cy-Fair ISD police when she was notified about the improper relationship from another student.

Police met with the student who talked to Robinson and the student reported witnessing the 15-year-old and Siboyeh in bed together when visiting the 15-year-old. The student also said they heard loud noises coming from a room, according to court documents.

Police then met with the 15-year-old's sister and the sister confirmed the relationship between the teacher and her brother. She said the pair were boyfriend and girlfriend and she has seen them together on multiple occasions. She also knew they were sleeping together, according to court documents.

In the court documents, Siboyeh told police she loved the 15-year-old with all of her heart.

Siboyeh described the relationship as one mistake after the other and admitted it was her fault because she was the grownup in the situation.

Siboyeh's next court date is set for Nov. 11.

Cy-Fair ISD later released the following statement:

Authorities notified us last spring of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Labay Middle School paraprofessional staff member and a former student. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation that led to an off-campus arrest. These actions are not representative of Labay Middle School or CFISD employee standards of conduct.

