Where to find temporary warming centers in the Greater Houston area

Shelters are opening in multiple counties to keep people warm during the arctic blast.

HOUSTON — As Texans keep their eyes on the weather, some temporary warming centers across the Greater Houston area are opening to keep people out of the cold. 

This list will be updated as KHOU 11 gets information on more warming centers.

Click here to find warming centers across Texas.

RELATED: Arctic blast latest: Winter storm warning issued for two local counties

Harris County

NACC Disaster Services

Location: 16605 Air Center Blvd, Houston, 77032

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 3 - Saturday, Feb. 5

Hours: 24/7, doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday

Phone number: 832-626-7111

Guests will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Family Promise Shelter

Location: 2723 Lilac St, Pasadena, 77503

Hours: Overnight

Phone number: 281-991-1084

Fort Bend County

North Rosenberg Resource Center

Location: 1908 Ave. E, Rosenberg, 77471

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4

Hours: 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Phone number: 832-471-6090

COVID -19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. These provisions include:

  • Limited attendance based on maximum occupancy.
  • Stay in family groups.
  • Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the facility.
  • Wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.

Montgomery County

Lone Star Community Center

Location: 2500 Lone Star Pkwy, Montgomery, 77356

Hours: Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Phone number: 936-597-5231

RELATED: Houston forecast: Winter Weather Advisory for area counties; Winter Storm Warning for Grimes, Washington

RELATED: List | School closures, delays and after-school cancelations as winter storm moves through Texas

Note: The following video was uploaded around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3

