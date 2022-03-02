Where to find temporary warming centers in the Greater Houston area

Shelters are opening in multiple counties to keep people warm during the arctic blast.

HOUSTON — As Texans keep their eyes on the weather, some temporary warming centers across the Greater Houston area are opening to keep people out of the cold.

This list will be updated as KHOU 11 gets information on more warming centers.

Harris County

NACC Disaster Services

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 3 - Saturday, Feb. 5

Hours: 24/7, doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday

Phone number: 832-626-7111

Guests will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Family Promise Shelter

Hours: Overnight

Phone number: 281-991-1084

Fort Bend County

North Rosenberg Resource Center

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4

Hours: 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Phone number: 832-471-6090

COVID -19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. These provisions include:

Limited attendance based on maximum occupancy.

Stay in family groups.

Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the facility.

Wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.

Montgomery County

Lone Star Community Center

Hours: Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Phone number: 936-597-5231