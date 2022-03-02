Where to find temporary warming centers in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — As Texans keep their eyes on the weather, some temporary warming centers across the Greater Houston area are opening to keep people out of the cold.
This list will be updated as KHOU 11 gets information on more warming centers.
Harris County
NACC Disaster Services
Location: 16605 Air Center Blvd, Houston, 77032
Dates: Thursday, Feb. 3 - Saturday, Feb. 5
Hours: 24/7, doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday
Phone number: 832-626-7111
Guests will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Family Promise Shelter
Location: 2723 Lilac St, Pasadena, 77503
Hours: Overnight
Phone number: 281-991-1084
Fort Bend County
North Rosenberg Resource Center
Location: 1908 Ave. E, Rosenberg, 77471
Dates: Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4
Hours: 6 p.m. - 7 a.m.
Phone number: 832-471-6090
COVID -19 precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. These provisions include:
- Limited attendance based on maximum occupancy.
- Stay in family groups.
- Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the facility.
- Wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.
Montgomery County
Lone Star Community Center
Location: 2500 Lone Star Pkwy, Montgomery, 77356
Hours: Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Phone number: 936-597-5231
