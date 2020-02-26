GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Are you looking for a way to earn extra cash this summer?

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has you covered because lifeguards are needed both full and part-time at Sylvan Beach.

The invitation to apply is open to everyone over the age of 18. Pay starts at $15 an hour.

“Our goal at Sylvan Beach is to have lifeguards on duty from sun up to sundown seven days a week. Safety is of utmost priority, and we want visitors to Harris County’s only public beach to feel protected when they enjoy the park. This is a great opportunity to earn a good wage during the summer,” Garcia said.

Before being hired, candidates must already have (or be registered for an upcoming class) CPR and basic lifeguard certifications to qualify.

Here's a look at the requirements:

High school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent from an accredited educational institution

Three (3) years of lifeguard experience

Must have Lifeguarding, CPR/AED, and First Aid certifications

Upon hire, must obtain Open Water Training Certification

Proficient working knowledge of computers, office equipment and related software comprised of Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and Outlook

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills

Environmental and physical requirements:

Physical ability to perform job duties including walking, bending and standing for extended periods

Occasional very light lifting, (up to 20 pounds or equivalent weight) may be required

There are routine discomforts from exposure to moderate heat, cold, moisture/wetness and unpleasant air conditions

Anyone interested in applying should visit this link on Governmentjobs.com or visit HCP2.com, click on the navigation bar, and select “I’D LIKE TO Find Job Opportunities.”

