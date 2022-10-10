x
Family located after girl found wandering alone in Pasadena parking lot, police say

Authorities said the girl was found wandering in a parking lot on Richey Street near the Pasadena Freeway. Her family was found a little while later.
Credit: Pasadena Police Department

PASADENA, Texas — A girl was found alone in a parking lot in Pasadena on Monday, according to police.

Police posted a call to action when they couldn't locate the girl's family. A short time later, police said they found the child's family.

Authorities said the girl was found wandering in a parking lot on Richey Street near the Pasadena Freeway.

Police said she wasn't able to tell officers her full name but did say she goes by "Tita." They said the girl is 3 years old.

Officers combed the area in an effort to find anyone who might know the girl. They later said her family members were found.

