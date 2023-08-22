Sheriff: Teen dies after being shot while driving in east Harris County

Four teens were in the car when the gun went off, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The driver was struck and later died.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen died after being shot while driving in east Harris County on Monday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said it happened just after 8 p.m. and four teens were in the car on Wallisville Road approaching the Beltway when the shot was fired, hitting the driver.

The teen who was driving, believed to be 16, was handling the pistol when it went off, according to Gonzalez. The car then rolled into another vehicle, causing a minor crash.

The teen was flown to an area hospital in critical condition on Monday night. On Tuesday, Gonzalez said the teen had died.

Gonzalez said investigators are working to find out if the driver was actually the one who was handling the gun when it went off. He said the other people in the car "were pretty shaken up."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

Update: the 16-yr-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Follow-up investigation continues. https://t.co/UPcr8vB0fE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 22, 2023