Waller County wins gunfight against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Waller County can continue to ban firearms from its courthouse, thanks to a ruling Wednesday from State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble.

In 2016, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Waller County for posting signs at the courthouse warning visitors that guns are prohibited by state law.

“Paxton chose to target multiple counties and cities throughout Texas and attempted to intimidate local governments into allowing firearms into courthouses in violation of Texas law,” Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said in a statement. ““This ruling is a victory for the rule of law, separation of power principles, and all local governments targeted and demonized by Attorney General Paxton’s office.”

The state’s open-carry law, which allows Texans with licenses to openly carry handguns, has an exemption prohibiting firearms "on the premises of any government court or offices utilized by the court" unless a written regulation or the individual court authorizes it.”

“Waller County is a rural county full of hunters, farmers and gun enthusiasts. Of course, we respect the 2nd Amendment and the rights of Texans to lawfully carry firearms,” Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis said. “However, we are also a county that believes that we follow the laws as written by the Texas legislature and don’t get to pick and choose what is best for us politically. The country is tired of that and demands better.”

Gamble is the second state judge to rule in favor of Waller County.