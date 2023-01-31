Waller County deputy, jailer hospitalized after getting sick while processing inmate, sheriff says

A deputy and a jailer got dizzy and nauseous before throwing up while processing an inmate. They were taken to an area hospital to find out what happened.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County deputy and jailer were both hospitalized after getting sick while processing an inmate on Tuesday, according to authorities.

According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, the deputy and jailer became dizzy and nauseous before starting to throw up while they were processing the inmate.

Guidry said the deputy who arrested the man was fine.

The symptoms were consistent with fentanyl exposure, although that was not confirmed.