'Loved what he did' | Waller County deputy found dead in patrol unit in NW Harris County, HCSO says

Waller County Constable Herschel Smith said the deputy was with Precinct 3 for nine months.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Waller County deputy constable was found dead inside his patrol unit with his lights flashing in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was found at the intersection of West Little York Road near North Eldridge Parkway around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

According to HCSO Chief Tommy Diaz, a concerned person in the area called for help. When Harris County deputies arrived, they found the Waller County deputy dead inside his vehicle. There were no obvious signs of foul play or cause of death at this time, according to authorities.

The deputy worked with the Waller County Precinct 3 for about nine months, according to Constable Herschel Smith.

"Last night we all had a meeting," Smith said. "This guy was so fired up last night and today he's dead. Loved what he did. Man that had courage...had guts. He's gonna be missed."