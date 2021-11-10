Waller County DA says case of teen accused of running over cyclists was not handled appropriately

"This case was not handled appropriately by the investigating agency. PERIOD," Waller County District Attorney Elton R. Mathis said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mathis said the case "was not handled appropriately by the investigating agency," which was the Waller Police Department.

The teen has yet to be arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

"Despite being encouraged by the Texas Department of Public Safety to treat the scene as a crime scene and to contact the D.A.'s Office for advice on how to proceed, the investigating agency chose not to do so. The actions of the Texas Department of Public Safety on scene were professional and we are thankful they were there to assist," Mathis said in the Facebook post. "We are also working with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office to gather the evidence they are able to provide as they arrived on scene to back up Waller P.D. Sheriff Guidry has been most helpful in this regard."

What happened

On Saturday, Sept. 25, six cyclists were struck by the teen's truck. Three of them were seriously injured.

According to witnesses, the teen was taunting the cyclists by "rolling coal' (blowing exhaust smoke as he passed them) when he struck cyclists who were in front of him.

According to authorities, the teen stayed at the scene and spoke to police, but was not detained or charged by Waller PD.

Teen's attorney speaks out

The teen’s attorney Rick Detoto released the following statement:

“My client is a young man in high school with college aspirations. He is a new and inexperienced driver. Immediately after the accident police did an investigation at the scene. This included speaking with eyewitnesses to the accident. After their investigation, they decided not to charge my client and did not issue him a traffic ticket.

“My client stopped immediately, called 911, attempted to render aid and cooperated with police. The family prays for a quick recovery for the injured riders.”

'Some connections'

Mathis said there are some connections between the teen driver and Waller city officials. That connection has not been revealed, but Mathis said, so far, there is no evidence that a city official told the officers at the scene how to handle the situation.

Here's what Mathis posted to Facebook on Monday:

Special prosecutor

Last week, attorneys for the cyclists said a special prosecutor has been assigned to the case by Mathis.

The special prosecutor said he's investigating the case as a possible 2nd-degree felony.

What's next

Mathis said the case is far from over and will be handled appropriately.

"This will not be a lynching and likewise it will not be a case of small county politics making problems just go away," Mathis said.

Mathis said attorneys involved in the case are being cooperative.

He also asked everyone to share the roadways and abide by laws.

"This is not the time for finger-pointing at groups or making assumptions about people," Mathis said. "The world is already filled with too much hate and we can do our part as a community (that includes its cyclists and farmers alike) to ensure that justice is done in the courtroom and not on the side of the road. The world is watching all of us. Let’s be the example that it needs to see."

