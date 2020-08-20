Waller County constable accused of pointing gun at person on highway claims he was racially profiled by Harris County authorities

Waller County Precinct 3 Constable Herschel Smith says he was pulled over because he is Black. Harris County Precinct 5 authorities say that is not the case.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now investigating an incident in which a Waller County constable is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on a Houston area highway.

Waller County Precinct 3 Constable Herschel Smith is telling a very different story. Smith claims he was racially profiled when he was stopped by Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputies.

It happened Tuesday on Beltway 8 near Memorial, but all started when Smith said he flashed his lights because he was cut off by another driver.

“This white guy called in, Precinct 5 dispatched the call, followed me, stopped me in a vicious way. It doesn’t take but one call, one call from somebody to say a Black man pointed a gun," Smith said.

However, Precinct 5 says the 911 caller never mentioned race. They only provided a description of the car and license plate that initiated the traffic stop.

“He’s got police lights, I thought I was being pulled over by police, and when I got in the left lane in the shoulder to get pulled over, he pulled up next to me and pointed a gun at me," the caller said.

“When somebody calls a 911 dispatcher and says someone is pointing a gun at them on the roadway, then we have a responsibility to act and whether you are law enforcement or not. We are no better than the law we are sworn to protect," Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said.