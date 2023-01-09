x
LIVE: 'Major fire' in Walker County prompts evacuation recommendation near Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247

Additionally, the OEM said FM 247 is closed in both directions from Pinedale to FM 2989 due to the fire.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is recommending evacuations for everyone within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road due to a large wildfire.

At 4:21 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire was estimated to be 100 acres and 0% contained.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management recommended evacuations within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road

