LIVE: 'Major fire' in Walker County prompts evacuation recommendation near Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is recommending evacuations for everyone within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road due to a large wildfire.
Additionally, the OEM said FM 247 is closed in both directions from Pinedale to FM 2989 due to the fire.
At 4:21 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire was estimated to be 100 acres and 0% contained.
This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.
