HOUSTON - Vice President Mike Pence touched down in Houston at Hobby Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Pence is attending a fundraiser in downtown Wednesday night and on Thursday, he will visit the Johnson Space Center to talk about the future of human space exploration.

Earlier on Wednesday, the VP revisited south Texas and met with FEMA workers, volunteers, and community members who are still rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey nearly a year later.

Pence also returned to the First Baptist Church of Rockport, a church that was badly damaged during Harvey.

"I'm here on behalf of President Trump to review at the progress we've made and we are going to stay with you in this community until Rockport, until all of Texas impacted by this hurricane comes back bigger and better than ever before." Pence said.

WATCH: VP Mike Pence arrive on Air Force 2 at Hobby Airport

© 2018 KHOU