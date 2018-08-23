HOUSTON - Vice President Mike Pence visited the Johnson Space Center on Thursday as he continues his trip in southeast Texas.

The visit reinforced President Trump's directive number one: getting Americans back on the moon, to Mars and beyond.

Pence spoke for about 30 minutes touching on the Houston-based program, Orion, which is being designed to get Americans to the moon and into a sustained lunar platform that will orbit the moon.

"We will return to the moon, put Americans on Mars and once again explore the farthest depths of outer space." said Pence.

With so many assets scheduled to be sent into space, Pence and NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine shared the importance of protecting those assets.

"Just this week, the Pentagon released a report showing China is aggressively weaponizing space. Russia too is developing and testing new dangerous weapons and technologies to counter America's space capabilities." Pence said during his speech Thursday afternoon.

Bridenstine elaborated on the sixth branch of the military saying NASA has hundreds of billions of dollars in hardware and astronauts in space.

He says it would devastate NASA if war extended into space.

As NASA reaches for deep space, they'll be turning to private sectors to shuttle American astronauts to the international space station.

Since shutting down the shuttle program in 2011, Americans have been riding with Russia to the space station.

"Those cost about $82 million dollars per seat. Those days are about to be over." said Pence.

Pence touted the money the US stood to save so, KHOU 11 dug into NASA’s most recent inspector general report into the space station to find out.

The audit says, a Russian ride to the space station cost about $81 million dollars per seat. NASA says commercial flights through Boeing and Space-X could save $23 million dollars per astronaut sent to the ISS.

NASA intends to use the commercial companies to become a space taxi of-sorts to get Americans to the International Space Station as early as 2019.

Speaking at @NASA_Johnson Space Center today. Under @POTUS Trump’s leadership, soon, American astronauts will return to space on American rockets launched from American soil. We are leading in space once again. 🚀🇺🇸 https://t.co/tvCyZdtz7l — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 23, 2018

Great briefing at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at @NASA_Johnson with @JimBridenstine. The important training here at the Johnson Space Center is key to preparing our astronauts for America’s next chapter of space exploration! pic.twitter.com/mU7S7SLytz — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 23, 2018

