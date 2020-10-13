Technical glitches cause widespread voting delays in Fort Bend on first day of early voting

“I am extremely disappointed," tweeted the county's judge.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Viewers across Fort Bend County, from Missouri City to Sugar Land, reported to KHOU 11 they stood in line for more than two hours early Tuesday due to on-going issues with voting machines.

The delays came on the first day of early voting and were apparently caused by a technical glitch, county officials tweeted. Those in line told KHOU 11 it was some kind of internet or network issue, but further details about the exact issue have not been disclosed.

In a tweet, County Judge KP George said he was extremely disappointed with the issues and said those responsible would be held accountable:

“I am extremely disappointed with the technical glitches that riddled Fort Bend County Election machines this morning. Those who are responsible will be held accountable. In an era voter where suppression is real, I will authorize a full investigation and call for accountability.”

The judge later added to his tweet:

"Remember, people have died for our right to vote. Stay in line or come back at a convenient time - the future of our country depends on us. You have three weeks to vote early. We have also extended the hours on the last three days of Early Voting till 9pm for working families."

"I am personally here with voters at the Smart Financial Center mega site. I will not leave until the machines are operational and online again. Thank you to all those that are sticking in line."

At this time there's no official word on when voting might get underway.