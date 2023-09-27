Houston City Council creates $5 million fund to help residents relocate due to cancer cluster

In 2019, an analysis conducted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services revealed elevated cancer counts in the Kashmere Gardens community.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A $5 million relocation fund was created Wednesday for Houston-area residents living near the Union Pacific toxic site that allegedly caused cancer.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired in November 2021.



The fund will provide voluntary relocation assistance to homeowners and renters living in the cancer cluster, which are the areas north of Liberty Road, west of Lockwood, east of Wipprecht and south of Jewel.

"The City of Houston has a moral obligation to the extent we can set up this fund to allow some people an option if they choose to relocate. We will work out the details of this plan in collaboration with the community," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "The only thing we are doing is creating the fund. It is important for us to put the weight of the City behind the people who have been fighting this issue for a very long time."

In 2019, an analysis conducted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services revealed elevated counts of cancers in certain areas of the Kashmere Gardens community.

"The analysis found cancers of the larynx, lung and bronchus, childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia and esophagus at statistically higher than expected rates in certain census tracts," the City of Houston said. "For example, 185 cases of childhood leukemia, larynx, liver and lung and bronchus cancers were identified from 2000 to 2016, the period of the cancer cluster assessment."

In 2021, another report released by the Texas Department of State Health Services outlined even more upsetting results. The report revealed elevated levels of leukemia in children, according to the Houston Health Department. Five times the normal rate in one particular area within sight of the railroad.

The City of Houston said it will work with the Houston Land Bank, the Community Land Trust and others to assist with relocating residents out of the impacted areas.

Oversight of the program will be by the Office of Recovery.

Matt Dougherty will have more on this story on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.