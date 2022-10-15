Vol fans celebrate historic win over Alabama by rushing Neyland, tearing down goalposts

The Vols remain undefeated after the Third Saturday in October!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee fans were over the moon after a last-second field goal put Tennessee on top to defeat Alabama for the first time since 2006.

The Vols remain undefeated after the Third Saturday in October, which has not been the case in the past 15 games against Alabama.

Fans rushed the field and tore down both the goalposts after the historic win, which is sure to cost a pretty penny for the University of Tennessee in fines from the SEC, but football staff were clearly all smiles regardless.

Fans road one of the goalposts out of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, which one of them eventually made its way down Cumberland Avenue for a night of celebrations.

The goalposts have exited Neyland pic.twitter.com/aBzqlMu8XZ — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) October 16, 2022

Goal posts making their way down Cumberland pic.twitter.com/FrSTD8kg65 — Kevin Bridge (@kevinlbridge) October 16, 2022

By the end of the night, one of the posts was floating in the Tennessee River.

Another video of the goalpost making it into the water in Knoxville. https://t.co/VUDyieuPaV — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) October 16, 2022

Even Governor Bill Lee had to admit: It was a big day on Rocky Top.

Unbelievable day on Rocky Top. @Vol_Football, Tennessee is proud! pic.twitter.com/zDex7xBfbj — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 15, 2022

AD Danny White, Coach Josh Heupel, players, and others lit up cigars in celebration of the historic win.

"I smoked it slowly, but it was very dang good," Heupel said during the post-game news conference.

UT football legend Peyton Manning started his day early on Rocky Top Saturday as ESPN College GameDay's celebrity guest picker. Fans worried the "Peyton Curse" would haunt the Vols with his appearance, but it appears the curse has finally been broken with this historic win. Peyton shared a celebratory cigar with

wide receiver Jalin Hyatt after the win.

"The last time Tennessee won, I wasn't even one year old. That's how long it's been," said one 17-year-old fan after the game.

.@Vol_Football is the greatest team in the nation! It was an amazing game tonight. Proud to be a Vol! pic.twitter.com/ginr5WIDKM — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) October 16, 2022

Smoke em if you got em! pic.twitter.com/DabJ44QDNA — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

The streak is over in Knoxville.



Tennessee wins. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/v5B7NLX0Px — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 16, 2022

Shortly after the game-winning field goal, fireworks thundered inside Neyland, sending a cloud of smoke above the stadium. Some joked that the cloud was from all the cigars being lit up in celebration.

A cloud of cigar smoke wafts over a winning Neyland pic.twitter.com/yVJAKXeabS — Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) October 15, 2022

The excitement wasn't just contained inside Neyland. Down at the Vol Village, fans watched nervously on the big screen as Vols kicker Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning kick. The moment it went through the posts, the large crowd erupted into a roar of cheers as fireworks went off.

THE MOMENT TENNESSEE WON 🍊 pic.twitter.com/9qa2jLhN2I — Katie Inman (@Katie_Inman) October 16, 2022