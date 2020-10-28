Visitation held for HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, who was killed in the line of duty last week

The community paid their respects to Preston, who was shot to death while responding to a domestic disturbance call last week.

HOUSTON — Friends, family and community members paid their respects Wednesday to a fallen officer.

Houston Police Department Sgt. Harold Preston was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a domestic disturbance call. A visitation for Preston was held at Sawyer Auditorium at Texas Southern University.

"Harold was just a model citizen a model neighbor and a model son," Houston City Councilwoman Carolyn Shabazz said.

Shabazz knew Preston for nearly 60 years. He was her neighbor growing up and he recently had moved back into the neighborhood.

"He was working and taking care of his aging parents. That right there is something commendable," Shabazz said.

Preston's body was escorted in a special procession from Paradise Funeral Home in north Houston to the TSU campus. On the way to TSU, the procession drove by Yates High School, his alma mater, for a final farewell.

When the hearse arrived at TSU for the public visitation, officers lined the entryway and saluted Preston's body. It was a solemn moment for everyone.

The 41-year HPD veteran was just weeks away from retiring and left behind a huge impact in the department.

"If you talk to folks, they will tell you he touched a lot of lives in terms of his leadership and helped and guide so many officers," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Preston leaves behind a daughter and his parents.

On Thursday, a private funeral will be held at Grace Church in southeast Houston. On Saturday, HPD will lead a motorcade throughout the city so the public can pay their respects.