Public invited to visitation Tuesday for HPD Sergeant Sean Rios; funeral will be private

Sgt. Rios was gunned down on Nov. 9 after responding to a shooting call off I-45 in north Houston.

HOUSTON — A visitation will be held Tuesday for HPD Sgt. Sean Rios, a father of four who was shot and killed on November 9.

The public is invited to pay their respects from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sagemont Church at 11300 South Sam Houston Parkway East.

Everyone is asked to wear masks and follow social distancing measures.

A funeral for Rios will be held on Wednesday at Grace Church Houston on the Gulf Freeway.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the funeral with full police honors will be reserved for family, friends, HPD staff and those who knew Sgt. Rios.

Rios, 47, was shot to death on Nov. 9 during a shootout Off I-45 North near Stuebner Airline. He managed to make it to the nearby Taj Inn Suites, but died in the lobby.

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested the following day and charged with murdering Rios. He remains jailed

Police are still searching for a second “possible suspect” seen talking with Soliz shortly after the shootout. Chief Art Acevedo called him “an extreme person of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Police said the person of interest was driving a black Chevy truck.