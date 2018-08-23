FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys camp has come home. Practices at The Star allow fans from all around North Texas to come to Frisco and watch their favorite team practice, as the new season awaits.

But for some... watching the Cowboys practice means a little bit more.

"It's a dream come true for us," Chris Stone said. "We're just Dallas Cowboys fans. My son had a Dallas Cowboys funeral. We all wore our jerseys. We're Dallas Cowboys fans at heart. For them to do this for us... it's amazing."

Family members and friends of Stone's son – a 17-year-old also named Chris who was killed during the school shooting at Santa Fe High School – were invited to Cowboys practice on Tuesday. That included Hunter Farris, who was with Stone the day of the shooting.

"I was inside the room and, [the shooter] was shooting through the doors," Farris said, explaining the moments of terror. "At the very beginning he had got Chris. I was with him in his final moments, and as he took his last breaths, I just held my cross and held his hand and said a prayer for him. There was nothing I could do except pray."

Now, Farris carries Stone with him, every day, in a tattoo on his arm.

"He was one of my best friends," Farris said, "and I just felt like it was something that I had to do, to help me feel better, knowing that I did this, and that he's with me."

Chris Stone was laid in an Emmitt Smith jersey for his funeral. So this visit to a Cowboys practice – seeing Dak Prescott, and Sean Lee, and Jason Garrett – means the world to his friends and family.

"Times get hard when you're by yourself and you've got no one around you or whatever," Farris said. "But when you get to come out to stuff like this, it really helps you emotionally."

"My family will remember this forever," Stone said. "And we feel my son's here with us.

"We wish he was here. But we know he's looking down on us."

