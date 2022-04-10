x
Several hurt after violent head-on crash on Allen Parkway, police say

A witness said one of the vehicles was going the wrong way on Allen Parkway before the crash.

HOUSTON — Several people were rushed to the hospital after a violent head-on crash involving two vehicles near Fourth Ward, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday night on Allen Parkway between Montrose Boulevard and Taft Street.

A witness told KHOU 11 News that he saw a black vehicle driving the wrong way on Allen Parkway before slamming into a white SUV. The crash shut down all eastbound lanes for some time as police investigated.

Police have not given an update on the condition of those involved in the crash.

