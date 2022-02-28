x
Local News

Pasadena police seeking help in identifying woman being chased by vehicle in park

The woman can be seen running away from the SUV as it plowed across the park grounds in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena Police Department needs your help identifying a woman seen being chased down by a speeding vehicle in a park.

Police are also looking for any information on the driver of the vehicle. 

Based on a video shared by Pasadena police, it happened on Feb. 25 at Satsuma Park, located in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street

The woman could be heard screaming as the SUV, which police believe is a gray Ford Escape, chased after her.

It wasn't clear what happened after she ran out of the camera's view.

Credit: Pasadena Police Department
Photo of vehicle seen chasing after woman through a Pasadena park

The video appears to come from a nearby resident's surveillance camera. 

Police are asking anyone who may know this woman, the vehicle, or the person behind the wheel, to call 713-475-4822.

