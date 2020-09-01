HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Incredible video shows the moment a tire flew off the freeway and into the window of an Italian restaurant near The Woodlands, narrowly missing an employee.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Pallota’s Italian Grill in Oak Ridge North. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said the tire came off the truck on the North Freeway before going through one of the restaurant’s windows.

The owner said the employee was not seriously hurt.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter