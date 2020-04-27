VIDEO: Suspects crash into southwest Houston convenience store, threaten clerk and steal cash drawers

It happened in September. Houston police say they've exhausted all leads.

HOUSTON — Houston police have run out of leads in a violent robbery and are turning to the public for help.

It happened back on September 2 of last year. Check out the video in the window above. It shows the suspects slam a pickup into a convenience store at 11502 Southwest Freeway. Three guys got out of the truck and tried to take an ATM, but weren't able to.

One of the suspects then opened the door to where the clerk was and threatened to kill him if he moved. The suspect then grabbed both cash drawers and took off. They all took off, but left the truck -- which was reported stolen -- inside the store.

The suspects were all black men who had their faces covered. One was around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and an estimated 160 pounds. The other two suspects were both also around 160 pounds.

There's a reward of up to $5,000 for info that leads to their charging and/or arrest. Call 713-222-TIPS if you know anything.