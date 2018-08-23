HOUSTON - A disturbing video captured in SW Houston shows a man trying to wrangle a child into his car.

It was filmed by a Good Samaritan who intervened.

Jerry Canto was driving on Glenmont Drive on Tuesday when he noticed a child being chased, then hit a Toyota sedan.

“Oh, that was crazy! Yeah, that was so crazy,” said Canto.

In the video you can hear the child, who looks to be about 10, screaming and a man dragging him by his arm, yelling at the child to get in his car.

That’s when Canto grabbed a hammer and his cell phone, got out of the car and told the man to let the child go.

“He’s a kid! Don’t touch him!” Canto can be heard saying.

“He steals from my store!” yells the man in question.

The man in the video works at a nearby corner store and, in the video, claims he was trying to take the child to the police for shoplifting.

“You cannot just put a kid in your vehicle because you want to,” said Canto. “This is not going to happen here. This is not going to happen… at least not in front of me.”

Online almost everyone agrees, in just 24-hours the video has been viewed more than 50 thousand times on Facebook and has generated hundreds of comments.

“It’s called kidnapping,” writes one person.

“You saved that kid’s life” writes another.

As for the child, he got away.

“Go to your house,” Canto can be heard telling the child.

Although online, many people are calling Canto a hero, he doesn’t see it that way.

“Nah… I would do it for anybody,” Canto said choking up. “I was just trying to do the right thing to save the kid.”

Houston Police says they’ve seen the video and are looking into. KHOU reached out to the man in question to get his side of the story but have not heard back.

