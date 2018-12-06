HOUSTON - Houston Police are now looking into what could be a violent case of road rage, and it was all caught on video.

It shows someone who appears to be a security officer firing a weapon at another driver inside his truck.

"Just stay on the phone, stay on the phone," they screamed in the truck.

From the back seat of this driver’s truck, it’s hard make out exactly what’s happening. But the bullets are unmistakable.

"We saw them arguing, and he tells me to pull out my phone. So I pulled it out and start recording. And sure enough, something happens," Leo De La Fuente said.

But De La Fuente had no idea that would happen when he and his friends pulled up to the stoplight at Aldine Westfield and Little York Road.

“It was just on our mind the whole night, like, just wow. Just wow," De La Fuente said.

No one seems to know why, but the guy dressed like a security officer reached into the window of a red Ford. As the driver starts to pull away, the apparent security officer fires his gun several times at the truck.

No one knows if the driver was hit.

“The other guy wasn’t looking for no trouble. I felt bad because he was in fear. What can you do you? In an instant, a bullet takes your life away, like wow," De La Fuente said.

We tried to check on that driver, but he wasn’t home. His daughter, Alondra, was, though. It was the first time she saw the video.

“Seeing him drive away, I'm not really that scared anymore, but I’m still kind of shocked," Alondra said.

Alondra hadn’t talked to her dad since the shooting, but has learned from a family member that he’s OK.

“He’s strong. He’ll get over it," she said.

She, more than anyone, wants to know what happened and why.

“From the video, there really wasn’t anything that bad or extreme for him to pull out the gun and shoot at him like that. I think it was just too much," Alondra said.

Houston Police are investigating the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2018 KHOU