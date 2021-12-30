Video shows moment HPD cruiser lost control, hit and killed civilian

The incident happened on Reed Road earlier this month. The officers were responding to reports of a group of aggravated robbers who ran into an apartment complex.

HOUSTON — Houston police released body camera footage of a deadly officer-involved crash from Dec. 4 on Reed Road.

Ultimately, it will be up to a grand jury to decide if the officers in the video face any charges. We want to warn you the video is hard to watch. KHOU 11 News decided to stop the video before the crash.

“You see the tragic end of that chase and you see the officer’s reaction and his first action is to go try and resuscitate," said Sean Teare, Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division for the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

Teare said after the crash the video shows the officer running to try and help Jackson. You can hear the officer call for an ambulance and start CPR.

Teare said the officers had their lights and sirens on, but what you can’t see in the video is the call the officers were responding to.

“They had just heard that five aggravated robbers had left a vehicle and run into an apartment complex. If that doesn’t get every law enforcement officer truly moving, I don’t know what will," Teare said.