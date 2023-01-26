New video shows plane hit 18-wheeler during crash landing on Harris County toll road

Spring Area Radio Kontrol Society captured video showing the plane coming in for a crash landing on the Grand Parkway last weekend. Everyone survived.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new video shows the moment a plane fell from the sky and crashed on a Harris County toll road last weekend.

Spring Area Radio Kontrol Society captured the video. It shows the Bonanza 35 aircraft coming in for a crash landing on the Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

The pilot reported a loss of power and told radio control that he was going to try to land on the toll road.

"I'm just passing the Tomball stadium now. I'm going to try to bring it in over the road and land with traffic," the pilot said in the recorded Live ATC communication.

As the pilot attempted the emergency landing, the plane hit the top of an 18-wheeler. It hit the top of the big rig and fell to the road. Once the plane got to the ground, it caught fire, with a large plume of smoke seen in the video.

"Not good. They're on big fire. Big time. Emergency services now as fast as you can," a dispatcher can be heard saying on the air traffic control communication.

Neither the driver of the big rig nor the pilot of the plane was injured, officials said.

DPS public information officer Richard Standifer said the pilot was flying a survey assignment and was coming from West Houston Airport. The plane is registered in Michigan.

