HOUSTON — A fire engulfed a Mexican restaurant early Tuesday in northeast Houston.

This happened just before 6 a.m. at the Alma Latina Seafood and Taqueria located in the 8300 block of Jensen Drive near Bostic.

So far there is no word on how bad the damage is.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter