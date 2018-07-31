HOUSTON - A Houston man posted video on Reddit showing a couple arguing with a homeless man outside Minute Maid Park Sunday.

The scene unfolded in front of a crowd after the Astros game.

The video shows a woman going through the homeless man’s backpack and throwing his cell phone. The man she was with later punches the homeless man.

“From talking to other people, the homeless guy was asking for a bottle of water. That set off the fans. They said he isn’t actually homeless,” said a man named Jeff who recorded the video.

KHOU 11 News couldn’t find the couple in the video to get their side of the story.

However, the homeless man, Christopher Yawn, did give his account of what happened.

He said he was outside the game panhandling with his brother.

“She went through my backpack and threw the battery pack that I had. Then she grabbed my phone and threw it on the ground. I went to grab my backpack and it started all again. They hit me,” Yawn said.

Yawn admits he shoved the man before the camera started rolling, but he claims the other guy shoved first.

“It’s messed up, because I can’t swing back. I can’t do nothing, because I’ll go to jail. But the next man who swung on somebody and hit me ain't in jail,” Yawn said. “Really, I think its messed up, because people look at us like they’re nothing. That’s not right. We are something. We are a human being.”

Houston Police couldn’t find a report for the incident Monday.

“I was there trying to press charges. The HPD officer told me to get lost, that corporate, the man over him, told him that me and my brother had to get lost,” he said.

The man who recorded this video shared it online, because he says what happened outside Minute Maid Park was wrong.

“To see Houston fans, especially, act like that was really disappointing,” Jeff said.

© 2018 KHOU