HOUSTON — The man found wrapped in plastic and blankets, dead in a Southside ditch Tuesday, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The Harris County Medical Examiner's office released the update in the case Thursday. An autopsy was done officially ruling the man's death a homicide.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim at Derick Polite. He was identified by his next of kin.

Polite's body was found along Anna Held Street early Tuesday afternoon.

Houston Police are investigating the case.