Missing woman's body found behind Baytown business

Vicki Conerly, 65, had been reported missing last week in Houston. On Wednesday, authorities found her body in the 400 block of North Main in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas — The body of a woman reported missing last week has been found behind a Baytown strip center, authorities said.

Vicki Conerly, 65, had been reported missing on April 22 after she was last seen in the 200 block of Maple Street, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Her body was found in the 400 block of North Main in Baytown behind the businesses.

The HCSO Missing Person's Unit worked with Baytown police K9s to find her body on Wednesday, and no signs of trauma or foul play were detected, according to HSCO public information officer Thomas Gilliland.