Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Houston Thursday

The vice president will be giving a speech at the National Baptist Convention and chair the second National Space Council meeting at NASA on Friday.

HOUSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Houston for two events.

She will arrive on Thursday, when she is expected to give a speech at the National Baptist Convention. According to the website, the National Baptist Convention is the nation’s oldest and largest African American religious convention with an estimated membership of 7.5 million.

During her speech, Harris is expected to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering costs for the American people through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Harris will stay in Houston through Friday where she will chair the second National Space Council meeting at NASA Johnson Space Center. She will also take a tour of the facility.

Later this month, Harris will be leading the U.S. delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the White House.

Harris will also visit South Korea on the Sept. 25-29 trip.

The White House said “her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

That trip marks Harris' first official visits to both countries since taking office last year. Harris is set to meet with senior government officials and civil society leaders, and the White House said she will raise economic, trade and security interests during her trip.