Veterans selling fireworks to fundraise for their American Legion

A group of veterans is volunteering their time selling fireworks, hoping to raise enough money for a new sign at their American Legion Post in Katy.

KATY, Texas — There is a firework stand in Katy where firecrackers are being served up by volunteers who served the United States.

Wallace Klekar, a Marine Vietnam veteran, is a member of the Jonathan D. Rozier American Legion Post #164.

American Legion posts are crucial support systems to veterans across the country.

“Many times, veterans get out and they seem lost getting back into civilian life,” Wallace Klekar explained. “If you’ve been there, you know. If you haven’t been there, you have no idea.”

🎇Firework seekers! Fireworks being served up by those who served this country. A stand is being run by volunteer veterans, trying to raise money for their #AmericanLegion chapter. Stand location, 505 S Fry, Katy, TX. Full story tonight at 10 on #KHOU11! #Veterans #4thofJuly 🎆 pic.twitter.com/0NmE8kclyU — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) July 3, 2021

American Legion Post #164 recently moved to its new location at 22125 Kingsland Boulevard. However, passerbys might not notice it, because the signage is small and difficult to see. That is what Klekar is hoping to change.

Veterans are volunteering their time to sell fireworks at a red-box stand located at 505 South Fry Road, Katy, Texas. 10 percent of the proceeds will go to Post #164 where members are hoping to buy a sign for the front of the building. The cost is about $6,000.

On Friday, one customer, Marine Daniel Sullivan, didn’t realize his fireworks purchase went towards a fundraiser, but he’s happy it did.

“I hope people will support my future and other vets who do a lot for our country,” Sullivan said.

The firework stand is open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday to Sunday until fireworks are sold out.

