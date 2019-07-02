HOUSTON — A KHOU viewer reached out to our Verify team asking our researchers to look into whether it would take 10 to 15 years to construct an "emergency" border wall.

In 2012, former Texas governor and now Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was quoted as saying "a border length fence would require 10 to 15 years and $30 billion."

President Donald Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly told FOX News in 2017 the wall should be finished in two years.

Now it's 2019, and there's still no new border wall. Congress is trying to hash out a deal, and the president is weighing declaring a national emergency.

To verify our viewer's question, we went to Ed Zarenski, a construction economics analyst. He said it would take 11 years to build a 1,000-mile border wall.

We can verify building a wall will definitely take years, but a specific timetable is impossible to predict.