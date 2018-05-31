HOUSTON – Their sheer mass makes them a force on the road, but we’re verifying if taxpayers are left with the bill when commercial trucks crash into freeway overpasses.

If you’re like me and you see a tall 18-wheeler, you probably revert back to Murphy’s Law.

What can go wrong, chances are will. And the result is not pretty.

This time last year, the Texas Department of Transportation found there were 22 collisions reported in Houston where trucks hit the top of overpasses.

In 2016, there were 30 all year.

While there aren’t any concrete numbers to show how much this damage is costing on average, we all know fixing infrastructure is not cheap.

So the question: are taxpayers the ones paying for this? Unfortunately, but it depends.

Roads need to be maintained, so repairs begin as soon as possible with funding reserved to make them drivable.

If TxDOT can identify the driver responsible, they can file a claim against them, or most likely their company and get reimbursed.

So we can verify that trucking companies do have to pay for the damage, but only if they are caught doing it.

Sometimes trucks barely clip bridges and damage isn’t extensive, so it goes unnoticed until routine maintenance - leaving taxpayers with the bill and no way of knowing who did it.

TxDOT tells us they’re department personnel investigate incidents involving damage to highway property to identify the responsible driver.

The department is also working on possibly investing into more warning signals for taller semis before they approach overpasses across the state and in Houston.

