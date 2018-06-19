HOUSTON - Emotions are running high in the ongoing debate about children being separated from their families at the border. Our KHOU 11 Verify team is looking at one of the images being shared on social media regarding this debate.

It all started with a tweet by filmmaker and journalist Jose Antonio Vargas who said, “This is what happened when a government believes people are ‘illegal.’ Kids in cages.”

This is what happens when a government believes people are “illegal.”



Kids in cages. pic.twitter.com/OAnvr9cl3P — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 12, 2018

Vargas later tweeted he was still trying to find a source for the photo after seeing it on a friend’s Facebook page. More than 24,000 people retweeted it.

It turns out the photo was from a rally in Dallas last week in which children stood in a cage to protest the separation of families. You can see the little boy in the corner, and in another photo, you can see him running around outside the cage.

The original photographer says the boy was only in the cage for about 30 second before spotting his mother nearby and started crying.

