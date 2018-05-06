HOUSTON - If you see a child or dog locked in a hot car, are you allowed to break the window to get them out?
Our Verify team looked into this claim and went to KHOU 11 legal analyst Gerald Treece.
Treece says in Texas, if you break the window, you face civil liability and could be sued for the cost of the window.
Lawmakers considered a bill during the last session that would exempt Good Samaritans, but it did not pass.
Are you expected to just wait if someone else’s life is in danger? We can verify, technically, you can be held liable for breaking a window, but there’s a good chance you’ll be able to avoid punishment if it’s done to save a life.
