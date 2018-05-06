HOUSTON - If you see a child or dog locked in a hot car, are you allowed to break the window to get them out?

Our Verify team looked into this claim and went to KHOU 11 legal analyst Gerald Treece.

Treece says in Texas, if you break the window, you face civil liability and could be sued for the cost of the window.

Related: More children in Texas die in hot cars than any other state

Lawmakers considered a bill during the last session that would exempt Good Samaritans, but it did not pass.

Are you expected to just wait if someone else’s life is in danger? We can verify, technically, you can be held liable for breaking a window, but there’s a good chance you’ll be able to avoid punishment if it’s done to save a life.

VERIFY: Sources

KHOU 11 legal analyst Gerald Treece

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 KHOU