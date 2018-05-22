SANTA FE, Texas - The central question circulating online: Were any of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims killed or hurt by police crossfire?

So many tweets were shared online, including one claiming, "Sheriff says kids were probably wounded in the crossfire," or this: "police now say that many of the dead may have been hit by crossfire," and another claiming "cops may have accidentally killed students and shot other cops."

We can verify those claims are false and misleading. Here is what Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset actually told reporters:

"From what I see, I don't believe any of the individuals that were killed" were shot by law enforcement during the crossfire with the suspect, Trochesset said. "I can't give that in full until after the autopsies. There were minimal shots fired, at least from us from law enforcement."

So here's what we can verify: Police did engage the shooter within four minutes. Police did fire their weapons, and the sheriff did say everything he's seen leads him to believe no one was killed by police gunfire.

We can verify as false that the sheriff ever said 'cops may have accidentally killed students and shot other cops. But until the autopsies are conducted and results released, we must leave the central question: Were any of the shooting victims killed or hurt by police crossfire? in the unverified column.

